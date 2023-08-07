Space Title 3
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
40exports
Make your headline pop with a bold, modern motion title. This transparent overlay blends neon geometric accents with gritty paper textures and punchy reveals, perfect for intros, chapters, and on-screen callouts. Customize text and colors to match your brand, then drop it over any footage for instant impact. The energetic, center-focused layout and staggered animations keep attention on your message while staying clean and versatile. Ideal for YouTube, promos, presentations, and social clips.
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