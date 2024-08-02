en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Cardboard Lower Third 2

Templates
/
Youtuber
6-15s
Landscape
Draw
Paper
Grungy
Title
Overlay
Transparent
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Cardboard Lower Third 2 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
scrappycoco profile image
Created by scrappycoco
7exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Grab your viewer's attention with our Cardboard Lower Third that set the stage for content excellence. Whether creating online tutorials or branding commercials, our customizable Cardboard Lower Thirds template lets you inject your style into every frame. Tailor text, fonts, colors, and logo to match your brand's vibe and keep your audience hooked from the first second!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of scrappycoco
Cardboard Lower Third 6 Original theme video
Cardboard Lower Third 6
Edit
By scrappycoco
8s
1
4
12
Grab your viewer's attention with our Cardboard Lower Third that set the stage for content excellence. Whether creating online tutorials or branding commercials, our customizable Cardboard Lower Thirds template lets you inject your style into every frame. Tailor text, fonts, colors, and logo to match your brand's vibe and keep your audience hooked from the first second!
Cardboard Lower Third 5 Original theme video
Cardboard Lower Third 5
Edit
By scrappycoco
8s
1
4
12
Grab your viewer's attention with our Cardboard Lower Third that set the stage for content excellence. Whether creating online tutorials or branding commercials, our customizable Cardboard Lower Thirds template lets you inject your style into every frame. Tailor text, fonts, colors, and logo to match your brand's vibe and keep your audience hooked from the first second!
Cardboard Lower Third 4 Original theme video
Cardboard Lower Third 4
Edit
By scrappycoco
8s
1
4
12
Grab your viewer's attention with our Cardboard Lower Third that set the stage for content excellence. Whether creating online tutorials or branding commercials, our customizable Cardboard Lower Thirds template lets you inject your style into every frame. Tailor text, fonts, colors, and logo to match your brand's vibe and keep your audience hooked from the first second!
Cardboard Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Cardboard Lower Third 3
Edit
By scrappycoco
8s
1
4
11
Grab your viewer's attention with our Cardboard Lower Third that set the stage for content excellence. Whether creating online tutorials or branding commercials, our customizable Cardboard Lower Thirds template lets you inject your style into every frame. Tailor text, fonts, colors, and logo to match your brand's vibe and keep your audience hooked from the first second!
Cardboard Lower Third 2 Original theme video
Cardboard Lower Third 2
Edit
By scrappycoco
8s
1
4
12
Grab your viewer's attention with our Cardboard Lower Third that set the stage for content excellence. Whether creating online tutorials or branding commercials, our customizable Cardboard Lower Thirds template lets you inject your style into every frame. Tailor text, fonts, colors, and logo to match your brand's vibe and keep your audience hooked from the first second!
Cardboard Lower Third 1 Original theme video
Cardboard Lower Third 1
Edit
By scrappycoco
8s
1
4
12
Grab your viewer's attention with our Cardboard Lower Third that set the stage for content excellence. Whether creating online tutorials or branding commercials, our customizable Cardboard Lower Thirds template lets you inject your style into every frame. Tailor text, fonts, colors, and logo to match your brand's vibe and keep your audience hooked from the first second!
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us