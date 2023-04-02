Roadside Titles 5

Give your videos a fresh, urban edge with a papercraft lower third. This transparent motion title features layered paper cutouts, torn edges, tape strips, and decorative shapes, all animated with lively slide-ins and bounce easing. Its grunge texture and pastel palette make headlines pop without overpowering your footage. Ideal for YouTube, vlogs, promos, presentations, and slideshows, it’s a stylish kinetic typography overlay that’s easy to customize. Change fonts and colors, tailor your headline and subtitle, and drop it over any edit for instant personality and clarity.