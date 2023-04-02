Roadside Title 2

Give your videos a playful, papercraft twist with this transparent motion title. Built from layered paper cutouts, collage panels, and sticker accents, it brings a handcrafted scrapbook vibe to intros, overlays, and promos. Smooth slide-ins and staggered animation assemble your headline and subtext in a centered card stack layout. Easily tweak colors, fonts, and text to match your brand or channel. Ideal for YouTube, social clips, and creative presentations when you want a fresh, retro-inspired title that stands out.