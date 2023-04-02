Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Roadside Title 3 - Original - Poster image

Roadside Title 3

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Papercraft
Rounded rectangle
Kinetic typography
Flat design
123exports
rating
Bring a fresh, handcrafted vibe to your videos with a playful papercraft motion title. This transparent overlay showcases bold, flat-design typography on textured paper strips, accented by doodles and icons. Enjoy smooth, bouncy letter animations and sliding panels that make headlines pop. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand or project and drop it into presentations, promos, vlogs, and social videos. It’s quick to edit, versatile, and designed to keep attention right where you want it—on your message.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us