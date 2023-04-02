Roadside Title 3

Bring a fresh, handcrafted vibe to your videos with a playful papercraft motion title. This transparent overlay showcases bold, flat-design typography on textured paper strips, accented by doodles and icons. Enjoy smooth, bouncy letter animations and sliding panels that make headlines pop. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand or project and drop it into presentations, promos, vlogs, and social videos. It’s quick to edit, versatile, and designed to keep attention right where you want it—on your message.