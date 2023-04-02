Roadside Title 9

Give your videos a punchy retro edge with this animated motion title. Built from flat design shapes, a crumpled paper texture, and playful arrow accents, it delivers a grungy urban vibe that sits cleanly over footage thanks to a transparent alpha background. Edit two text lines, choose your fonts, and tweak the color palette to fit your brand. Fast slide-in animations and staggered reveals make it perfect for intros, chapter cards, vlogs, promos, and overlays. Designed for quick customization and standout results across social and YouTube, this title keeps your message clear, bold, and stylish.