Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Roadside Title 6 - Original - Poster image

Roadside Title 6

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Papercraft
Scrapbook
Paper
Rounded rectangle
59exports
rating
Bring a hand-crafted vibe to your videos with a playful papercraft motion title. This transparent overlay stacks sticker-like panels, rounded banners, and arrows into a centered, retro-grunge collage. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or project. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, promos, vlogs, and slideshows, it adds personality without blocking your footage. The staggered slide-ins and friendly pacing make your titles feel lively and unique—no complex setup required. Drop it over any background, tweak the palette, and refresh your content with a charming, cut-out aesthetic.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us