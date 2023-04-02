Roadside Title 6

Bring a hand-crafted vibe to your videos with a playful papercraft motion title. This transparent overlay stacks sticker-like panels, rounded banners, and arrows into a centered, retro-grunge collage. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or project. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, promos, vlogs, and slideshows, it adds personality without blocking your footage. The staggered slide-ins and friendly pacing make your titles feel lively and unique—no complex setup required. Drop it over any background, tweak the palette, and refresh your content with a charming, cut-out aesthetic.