Ragged Stack 6

Bring attitude to your headlines with a punchy scrapbook motion title. This transparent overlay blends torn paper, marker doodles, foil and paint textures into a bold collage, driven by energetic, kinetic typography. Customize the main title and subtitle, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, promos and social posts, it drops cleanly over any footage thanks to its alpha background. If you need a fast, gritty and eye‑catching title that stands out, this design delivers.