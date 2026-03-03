Youtube intro for cooking channel
Collage Paper Title 6 - Original - Poster image

Ragged Stack 6

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Scrapbook
Torn paper
Collage
Grunge
7exports
rating
Bring attitude to your headlines with a punchy scrapbook motion title. This transparent overlay blends torn paper, marker doodles, foil and paint textures into a bold collage, driven by energetic, kinetic typography. Customize the main title and subtitle, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, promos and social posts, it drops cleanly over any footage thanks to its alpha background. If you need a fast, gritty and eye‑catching title that stands out, this design delivers.
motiondrum profile image
motiondrum
Similar templates
Best of motiondrum
Crazy Motion Title 9
By motiondrum
00:08
Crazy Motion Title 9 Original theme video
Unusual Paper Title 1
By motiondrum
00:07
Unusual Paper Title 1 Original theme video
Hand Drawn Brush Title 1
By Atamotion
00:06
Hand Drawn Brush Title 1 Title Design 1 theme video
Dynamic Funny Title 9
By motiondrum
00:07
Dynamic Funny Title 9 Original theme video
Lower Thirds Scribble 9
By HannaDarling
60fps
00:06
Lower Thirds Scribble 9 Original theme video
Grunge Bold Acid Title 3
By starlight_motion
00:09
Grunge Bold Acid Title 3 Original theme video
Space Title 3
By motiondrum
00:07
Space Title 3 Original theme video
Roadside Titles 5
By motiondrum
00:07
Roadside Titles 5 Original theme video
