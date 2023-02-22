Crazy Motion Title 9

Make your titles pop with a bold papercraft design. This energetic motion title layers torn paper, masking tape, scribbles and a painted highlight to create a handcrafted collage feel. It’s a transparent overlay, perfect for intros, promos, and YouTube openers. Easily edit headline lines, switch fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your branding. Smooth slide‑ins and staggered reveals keep the pacing punchy while maintaining a stylish, grungy edge. Drop it over any footage to add character and instant impact.