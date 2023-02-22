Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Crazy Motion Title 9 - Original - Poster image

Crazy Motion Title 9

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Papercraft
Torn paper
Paper
Tape strip
609exports
rating
Make your titles pop with a bold papercraft design. This energetic motion title layers torn paper, masking tape, scribbles and a painted highlight to create a handcrafted collage feel. It’s a transparent overlay, perfect for intros, promos, and YouTube openers. Easily edit headline lines, switch fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your branding. Smooth slide‑ins and staggered reveals keep the pacing punchy while maintaining a stylish, grungy edge. Drop it over any footage to add character and instant impact.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us