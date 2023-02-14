Crazy Motion Title 5

Make your titles pop with a bold, handmade vibe. This motion title assembles torn paper, tape strips, crumpled textures and marker doodles into an energetic collage on a transparent background. Three editable text lines and color controls let you tailor the look to your brand. Use it as a punchy intro, section opener or overlay for social promos and videos. The slide-in and pop-in animations, outlined typography and playful layout deliver instant attitude without complexity.