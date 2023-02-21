Crazy Motion Title 8

Build an eye‑catching title with a handcrafted twist. This transparent motion title layers torn paper, crumpled textures, brush strokes and tape into a bold scrapbook collage. It’s fast, energetic and perfect for intros, promos or as a title overlay on your footage. Easily customize headline and sub‑text, choose your font, and fine‑tune colors for your brand. The grunge papercraft vibe gives any project a fresh, tactile look while staying clean and readable. Drop it over videos to elevate YouTube openers, reels, presentations and more in seconds.