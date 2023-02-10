Crazy Motion Title 3

Build bold, scrapbook-style motion titles with torn paper, tape strips, and gritty brush strokes. This transparent overlay is ideal for intros, openers, promos, and social videos. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The layered grunge aesthetic adds instant attitude while the kinetic slide-ins and paint reveals keep attention on your headline. Perfect for creators who want a fast, eye-catching title that stands out on feeds and timelines.