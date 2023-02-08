Crazy Motion Title 2

Bring bold personality to your videos with a transparent paper-collage motion title. This energetic scrapbook-style design layers torn paper, notebook scraps, tape strips and hand-drawn accents to frame your headline. It’s perfect for intros, promos and social content, blending papercraft texture with playful grunge. Easily edit the text and tweak colors to match your brand in seconds. The fast slide-in and fold reveals keep the pacing punchy while the handmade details add charm. Drop it over footage to instantly upgrade your opener or chapter card and grab attention from the first frame.