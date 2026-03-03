Youtube intro for cooking channel
Ragged Stack 3 - Original - Poster image

Ragged Stack 3

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Scrapbook
Grunge
Paper
Collage
7exports
rating
Build bold, eye‑catching titles with a gritty collage aesthetic. This motion title layers torn paper, notebook sheets, duct‑tape accents and hand‑drawn scribbles for a raw, creative vibe. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for chapters, intros or highlight cards. Easily customize fonts and colors, then drop it over any footage to add impact. With energetic animation, vibrant styling and punchy typography, it’s ideal for promos, social videos and content creators who want quick, high‑impact titles without the hassle.
motiondrum profile image
motiondrum
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of motiondrum
Ragged Stack 6
By motiondrum
Edit
00:06
Ragged Stack 6 Original theme video
Ragged Stack 5
By motiondrum
Edit
00:06
Ragged Stack 5 Original theme video
Ragged Stack 4
By motiondrum
Edit
00:06
Ragged Stack 4 Original theme video
Ragged Stack 3
By motiondrum
Edit
00:06
Ragged Stack 3 Original theme video
Ragged Stack 2
By motiondrum
Edit
00:06
Ragged Stack 2 Original theme video
Ragged Stack 1
By motiondrum
Edit
00:06
Ragged Stack 1 Original theme video
