Ragged Stack 3

Build bold, eye‑catching titles with a gritty collage aesthetic. This motion title layers torn paper, notebook sheets, duct‑tape accents and hand‑drawn scribbles for a raw, creative vibe. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for chapters, intros or highlight cards. Easily customize fonts and colors, then drop it over any footage to add impact. With energetic animation, vibrant styling and punchy typography, it’s ideal for promos, social videos and content creators who want quick, high‑impact titles without the hassle.