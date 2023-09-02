Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Trendy Opener - Original - Poster image

Trendy Opener

00:31 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 27 videos · 30 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Intro
Title sequence
Bold
Promo
8.2Kexports
rating
Kick off your video with a fast, stomp-driven opener packed with bold kinetic typography, vibrant gradients, and geometric accents. This versatile promo template strings together multiple headline scenes and media placeholders using punchy slide-ins, line wipes, and zoom bursts. Clean shapes, rounded frames, and text-as-mask effects keep visuals modern and stylish. Ideal for brand intros, quick promos, and social teasers, it’s easy to customize—swap media, edit headlines, pick your font, and tweak the gradient colors to match your identity in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us