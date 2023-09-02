Trendy Opener

Kick off your video with a fast, stomp-driven opener packed with bold kinetic typography, vibrant gradients, and geometric accents. This versatile promo template strings together multiple headline scenes and media placeholders using punchy slide-ins, line wipes, and zoom bursts. Clean shapes, rounded frames, and text-as-mask effects keep visuals modern and stylish. Ideal for brand intros, quick promos, and social teasers, it’s easy to customize—swap media, edit headlines, pick your font, and tweak the gradient colors to match your identity in minutes.