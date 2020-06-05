LCD Pixels Viz

Turn your music into a sleek visual experience. This audio‑reactive visualizer features a glowing waveform rendered as pixel cells on a digital screen. Present your track with album art, artist and title, plus a live timecode and progress bar. Clean, minimal and high‑contrast, it suits electronic, ambient, hip‑hop, rock and beyond. Tweak spectrum bands, thickness and colors, enable handheld camera motion, and toggle HUD elements for extra tech flair. Perfect for full songs, DJ sets and albums—simply upload your audio, customize and publish.