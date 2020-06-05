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LCD Pixels Viz - Original - Poster image

LCD Pixels Viz

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Audio reactive
Waveform line
18.7Kexports
rating
Turn your music into a sleek visual experience. This audio‑reactive visualizer features a glowing waveform rendered as pixel cells on a digital screen. Present your track with album art, artist and title, plus a live timecode and progress bar. Clean, minimal and high‑contrast, it suits electronic, ambient, hip‑hop, rock and beyond. Tweak spectrum bands, thickness and colors, enable handheld camera motion, and toggle HUD elements for extra tech flair. Perfect for full songs, DJ sets and albums—simply upload your audio, customize and publish.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us