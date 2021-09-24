Quick Corporate Logo 3

Make your brand pop with a fast, minimal logo animation built for intros and outros. Glowing light trails, fluid distortion, and bold typography combine to deliver an energetic reveal that commands attention. Easily customize background and accent colors, switch between original or unified logo colors, and add a clean tagline with your preferred font. The centered composition and seamless motion ensure a polished, professional look for corporate, creative, and content brands alike. Simple, striking, and ready to render in seconds.