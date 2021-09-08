Quick Corporate Logo 1
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
13.3Kexports
Create a polished logo bumper in seconds with this minimal, elegant animation. A crisp slice reveal assembles your mark at center stage, then settles into a clean hold with space for an optional tagline. The design features flat shapes, a rounded badge, and a versatile gradient accent, all easily color-customizable. Ideal for intros and outros across corporate, agency, or personal branding. Enjoy smooth motion, balanced typography, and a modern aesthetic that keeps focus on your brand without distractions.
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