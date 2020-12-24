Create a fast, modern logo reveal built from clean geometric shapes and bold flat design. Rotating square frames, crisp stripes and playful particles focus attention on your mark, while a neat typewriter tagline completes the scene. It’s energetic yet minimal—ideal for intros and outros alike. Easily customize background, element and text colors, swap fonts, and choose whether to keep original logo colors or unify the palette. Drop in your logo and URL to deliver a polished brand hit in seconds.