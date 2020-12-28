Corporate Logo Identity

Give your brand a crisp, professional entrance with a minimalist logo animation. This flat, geometric design constructs your mark with sketch-style line builds, sliding panels, and a subtle grid-on-paper texture. It’s fast, clean, and ideal for corporate intros or outros. Easily drop in your logo, tweak the tagline, and adjust colors to match your brand. The centered, balanced layout ensures your identity remains the star while the motion adds just the right energy. Create a refined logo reveal that looks smart across your content.