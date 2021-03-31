Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stomp Funky - Original - Poster image

Stomp Funky

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 7 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Intro
Bold
Memphis
1.7Kexports
rating
Launch your message with an energetic stomp promo. This design blends bold kinetic titles, vibrant Memphis accents and a quick slideshow flow that ends on your logo and tagline. Flat 2D graphics, geometric frames and punchy zoom bursts keep attention on your product, event or brand. Easily customize text, colors, fonts, media and logo for a polished intro or short ad that stands out in feeds. Perfect for fast promotions, channel openers and eye‑catching announcements.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us