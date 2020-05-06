Youtube Liquid
00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3.8Kexports
Turn viewers into subscribers with a vibrant YouTube subscribe outro. This flat, cartoony animation cycles through like, share, subscribe and bell icons before revealing your logo and tagline. Fluid, bouncy motion and bold colors keep attention on your call to action. Perfect for creators, brands and streamers who want a clean, minimal end screen that looks great with any content. Personalize text, colors and logo to match your channel branding and drive engagement on every upload.
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