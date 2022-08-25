Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
YouTube Glitches - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

YouTube Glitches - Horizontal

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Title sequence
Digital
6.8Kexports
rating
Bring instant impact to your channel with an energetic glitch opener that blends bold kinetic titles and a punchy logo reveal. This digital, neon-soaked design uses RGB split, dot-grid textures, and slick panel wipes to deliver a modern, tech-forward identity. Perfect for intros or outros, it features three headline moments that build momentum before landing on your brand mark and tagline. Color controls and font customization make it easy to match any style. Create a high-energy impression in seconds and keep viewers hooked from the first frame.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us