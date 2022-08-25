YouTube Glitches - Horizontal

Bring instant impact to your channel with an energetic glitch opener that blends bold kinetic titles and a punchy logo reveal. This digital, neon-soaked design uses RGB split, dot-grid textures, and slick panel wipes to deliver a modern, tech-forward identity. Perfect for intros or outros, it features three headline moments that build momentum before landing on your brand mark and tagline. Color controls and font customization make it easy to match any style. Create a high-energy impression in seconds and keep viewers hooked from the first frame.