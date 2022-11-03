Youtube intro for cooking channel
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YouTube Clean Callouts - 1 - Original - Poster image

YouTube Clean Callouts - 1

00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Outro
Subscribe animation
Minimal
Call-out graphic
Click interaction
1.3Kexports
rating
Encourage viewer engagement with a clean, minimal call-to-action overlay. This transparent subscribe animation showcases a bold thumbs‑up icon, crisp flat shapes, and smooth motion that stays out of the way of your content. A cursor click triggers a neat pop-in sequence, followed by a clear, central headline. Tweak fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any video for a professional, consistent look. Ideal for creators who want a fast, stylish way to prompt likes and subscriptions without distracting from the main story.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us