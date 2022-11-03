YouTube Clean Callouts - 2
00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
255exports
Drive more actions with a clean, unobtrusive CTA overlay. This minimal, flat-design call-out graphic features a central button, friendly cursor click, and bold headline reveal—perfect for prompting viewers without distracting from your content. The transparent background makes it easy to place over any footage, while smart motion and crisp typography keep everything readable on all screens. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and deploy as a quick subscribe or share prompt in seconds.
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