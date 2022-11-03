Youtube Clean Callouts - 4

Boost engagement on your channel with a clean, transparent YouTube CTA overlay. This minimalist, flat-design callout features a ringing bell icon, a subtle cursor click, and a bold headline to prompt viewers to turn on notifications or subscribe. It’s designed to be unobtrusive yet eye-catching, ideal for intros, mid-roll reminders, or outros. Easily customize fonts and accent colors to match your branding and drop it over any footage. Simple, stylish and effective—perfect for creators, tutorials, vlogs, gaming and more.