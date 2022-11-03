Youtube Clean Callouts - 3

Drive engagement with a clean, minimal YouTube subscribe CTA overlay. This lightweight, transparent call-out is designed to sit unobtrusively over any content, prompting viewers to take action. A click interaction triggers smooth UI feedback and a confirmed state, making the message clear without disrupting your video. Customize type and colors to match your brand. Ideal for outros, channel promos, and mid-video reminders, this flat, modern design ensures your call to action stands out where it matters most.