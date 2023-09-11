Sleek Glitch Revealer
00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
2.1Kexports
Give your brand a sharp, modern edge with a minimal glitch logo animation. Energetic concentric rings, slice reveals, and subtle RGB split distortion converge to spotlight your mark, then settle into a clean lockup with space for a short tagline. This digital, geometric design is perfect for intros and outros across tech, gaming, and creative content. Swap in your logo, adjust colors, and you’re ready to publish a polished, professional opener that grabs attention in seconds.