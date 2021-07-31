Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
YouTube Vibrant - Original - Poster image

YouTube Vibrant

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Outro
Subscribe animation
Glitch
Logo animation
Glitch artifacts
1.8Kexports
rating
Create a high-impact intro or outro that drives action. This bold, minimal template stacks Like, Share and Subscribe CTAs with energetic glitch effects, then lands on a crisp logo reveal and tagline. Enjoy flat design aesthetics, vibrant color scenes and clean, centered layouts that highlight your message. Personalize text, fonts and brand colors with ease for a cohesive channel identity. Perfect for YouTube or any social platform where strong calls to action matter.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us