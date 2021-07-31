YouTube Vibrant
00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.8Kexports
Create a high-impact intro or outro that drives action. This bold, minimal template stacks Like, Share and Subscribe CTAs with energetic glitch effects, then lands on a crisp logo reveal and tagline. Enjoy flat design aesthetics, vibrant color scenes and clean, centered layouts that highlight your message. Personalize text, fonts and brand colors with ease for a cohesive channel identity. Perfect for YouTube or any social platform where strong calls to action matter.
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