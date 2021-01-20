Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Event Logo - Original - Poster image

Event Logo

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Grunge
Intro
Event promo
Outro
268exports
rating
Promote your next event with a punchy grunge opener that ends on a bold logo reveal. This energetic design features brush-painted reveals, distressed textures, playful star and music-note accents, and room for two images, a headline, and a tagline. Tweak colors, fonts, and logo styling to match your brand in seconds. Ideal for concert promos, party announcements, festival teasers, and branded intros or outros, it delivers fast impact and a memorable finish. Make your message stand out with gritty texture, vibrant duotone color, and smooth motion.
CuteRabbit profile image
CuteRabbit
Edit
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of CuteRabbit
Original
Edit
Original
Blue Theme
Edit
Blue Theme
Brown Theme
Edit
Brown Theme
Deep Blue Theme
Edit
Deep Blue Theme
Green Theme
Edit
Green Theme
Purple Theme
Edit
Purple Theme
Grey Theme
Edit
Grey Theme
Tour dates music
Edit
Tour dates music
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us