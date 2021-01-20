Event Logo

Promote your next event with a punchy grunge opener that ends on a bold logo reveal. This energetic design features brush-painted reveals, distressed textures, playful star and music-note accents, and room for two images, a headline, and a tagline. Tweak colors, fonts, and logo styling to match your brand in seconds. Ideal for concert promos, party announcements, festival teasers, and branded intros or outros, it delivers fast impact and a memorable finish. Make your message stand out with gritty texture, vibrant duotone color, and smooth motion.