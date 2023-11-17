Rhythmic Lyrics Visuals

Turn your song into a sleek lyric video with a vibrant gradient or stripes background. This minimalist design keeps the words front and center while smooth motion adds polish. Customize fonts, sizes, line breaks, and subtle text effects. Pick between two background styles, tweak colors and speed, and let the template follow your track for the full duration. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and social uploads when you want clarity, color, and easy setup without distractions.