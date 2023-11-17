Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rhythmic Lyrics Visuals - Original - Poster image

Rhythmic Lyrics Visuals

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Minimal
Stripes
2.6Kexports
rating
Turn your song into a sleek lyric video with a vibrant gradient or stripes background. This minimalist design keeps the words front and center while smooth motion adds polish. Customize fonts, sizes, line breaks, and subtle text effects. Pick between two background styles, tweak colors and speed, and let the template follow your track for the full duration. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and social uploads when you want clarity, color, and easy setup without distractions.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us