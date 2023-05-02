Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Artistic Smoke Reveal - Original - Poster image

Artistic Smoke Reveal

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Smoke
2.6Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a refined smoke logo reveal designed for modern intros and outros. A soft, drifting smoke effect builds to a clean, centered logo and an optional tagline. The minimal aesthetic focuses attention on your mark while gentle, fluid motion creates a calm, elegant atmosphere. Easily customize colors and typography to align with your branding and deliver a polished, professional finish for social, corporate, or creative projects. Ideal for creators seeking a sophisticated logo animation that’s simple, stylish, and quick to deploy.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us