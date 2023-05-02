Artistic Smoke Reveal
00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
2.6Kexports
Showcase your brand with a refined smoke logo reveal designed for modern intros and outros. A soft, drifting smoke effect builds to a clean, centered logo and an optional tagline. The minimal aesthetic focuses attention on your mark while gentle, fluid motion creates a calm, elegant atmosphere. Easily customize colors and typography to align with your branding and deliver a polished, professional finish for social, corporate, or creative projects. Ideal for creators seeking a sophisticated logo animation that’s simple, stylish, and quick to deploy.
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of CuteRabbit