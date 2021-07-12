YouTube Brisk Opener

Kick off or wrap up your videos with a fast, minimalist opener that hits hard. This template sequences bold, kinetic titles into a clean logo reveal with a customizable tagline. Glitch accents and flat, vibrant color keep the energy high while staying modern and on-brand. Easily adjust fonts and colors, drop in your logo, and tailor the headlines to your message. Ideal for intros, outros, and short promos where clarity and impact matter. Build a polished channel identity in minutes with energetic motion and crisp typography.