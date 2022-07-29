YouTube Style
00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
2.6Kexports
Launch your channel with a crisp YouTube opener that combines bold titles, playful line icons and a clean logo reveal. This minimal, flat design template moves with energetic pacing across three headline slides before showcasing your brand mark and tagline. Easily customize text, colors and fonts to match your identity. Ideal for creators and brands seeking a fast, modern intro that communicates personality and professionalism in seconds.
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of CuteRabbit