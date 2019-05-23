Fashion Ident

Bring your brand to life with a playful, Memphis-style logo reveal. This energetic 2D flat-design ident layers bold geometric shapes, diagonal motion, and a confetti burst to spotlight your logo on a clean, contrasting stage. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s fast, eye-catching, and easy to customize. Adjust colors to match your brand, add your logo, and export a polished logo animation that pops across social media, YouTube, and presentations. If you need a modern, colorful, geometric sting to cap or kick off your content, this template delivers instant impact.