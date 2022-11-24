YouTube Glitch Callouts - 1

Drive instant engagement with a fast, glitch-styled YouTube callout overlay. This transparent CTA animation features clean, flat iconography and bold duotone accents to prompt likes, subscribes, and follows without distracting from your content. Easily customize the text, font, size, and colors to match your brand and drop it over any video or image. The energetic pacing and crisp minimal design make it perfect for creators, editors, and marketers who want a punchy, professional on-screen prompt that’s ready to use in seconds.