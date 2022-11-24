Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
YouTube Glitch Callouts - 4 - Original - Poster image

YouTube Glitch Callouts - 4

00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Outro
Subscribe animation
Glitch
Bell icon
141exports
rating
Drive more clicks with a fast, glitchy subscribe callout you can overlay on any video. This transparent CTA features a bold notification bell and dynamic text, built in a clean, minimal 2D style. Customize fonts, size and accent color to match your branding. The energetic motion and glitch effects cut through the noise, ideal for intros, outros, shorts, and live streams. Drop it over your footage to prompt viewers to take action—subscribe, enable alerts, or follow—without blocking your content.
CuteRabbit profile image
CuteRabbit
Edit
Pack (4)
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of CuteRabbit
YouTube Glitch Callouts - 1
By CuteRabbit
Edit
00:03
YouTube Glitch Callouts - 1 Original theme video
YouTube Glitch Callouts - 2
By CuteRabbit
Edit
00:02
YouTube Glitch Callouts - 2 Original theme video
YouTube Glitch Callouts - 3
By CuteRabbit
Edit
00:03
YouTube Glitch Callouts - 3 Original theme video
YouTube Glitch Callouts - 4
By CuteRabbit
Edit
00:03
YouTube Glitch Callouts - 4 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us