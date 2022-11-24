YouTube Glitch Callouts - 3

Supercharge your videos with a fast, glitch-driven YouTube CTA overlay. This minimal, bold design features a centered headline with energetic distortion, perfect for promoting channel actions without blocking your footage. It’s fully transparent and easy to customize—adjust fonts, size, and accent colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, shorts, and streams, it drops cleanly over any clip to grab attention and nudge viewers at the right moment. Add a punchy, modern look that stands out and keeps your message clear with this ready-to-use animated callout.