Youtube intro for cooking channel
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YouTube Glitch Callouts - 2 - Original - Poster image

YouTube Glitch Callouts - 2

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Glitch
Outro
Subscribe animation
YouTube
265exports
rating
Drive clicks with a punchy glitch call‑out you can overlay on any video. This transparent CTA features a bold arrow and an editable headline, perfect for YouTube actions like share, like, or subscribe. Customize font and colors to match your brand, and drop it anywhere in your edit—intro, mid‑roll, or end screen. The minimal, energetic motion grabs attention without blocking your content. Ideal for creators, streamers, and marketers who want quick, effective on‑screen prompts that look clean and professional.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us