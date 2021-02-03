Minimal Corporate Logo

Brand your videos in seconds with a clean, minimal logo reveal. This flat-design, geometric animation uses bold color panels and playful decorative shapes to frame your mark, then settles into a centered logo with tagline. It’s versatile enough for YouTube intros, outros, product reviews, livestreams, corporate videos and presentations. Easily customize colors, logo treatment, font and tagline to match your identity. Enjoy energetic yet refined motion that looks modern and professional across content types.