YouTube Minimal Callouts - 2

Drive engagement with a sleek, minimal CTA overlay designed for YouTube actions. This transparent call-out graphic features a pill-shaped button and a cursor click animation, ideal for prompting viewers during content. It’s built in a clean, flat design and centered layout for maximum clarity across any footage. Customize typography and brand colors in seconds, then drop it into your edit to encourage interaction and channel growth. Perfect for creators who want polished, distraction-free prompts that look great on any background.