YouTube Minimal Callouts - 3

Increase channel engagement with a clean, minimal YouTube CTA overlay. This transparent call-out sequence showcases like, share and subscribe buttons with smooth radial builds and click interactions. The flat design and centered grid layout keep attention on your key actions without distracting from your video. Perfect for end screens or quick prompts mid-video, it’s easy to color-match to your brand and drop over any content. A fast, stylish way to remind viewers to interact and keep your channel growing.