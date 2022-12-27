Youtube intro for cooking channel
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YouTube Minimal Callouts - 3 - Original - Poster image

YouTube Minimal Callouts - 3

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Outro
Subscribe animation
YouTube
Minimal
Call-out graphic
1.1Kexports
rating
Increase channel engagement with a clean, minimal YouTube CTA overlay. This transparent call-out sequence showcases like, share and subscribe buttons with smooth radial builds and click interactions. The flat design and centered grid layout keep attention on your key actions without distracting from your video. Perfect for end screens or quick prompts mid-video, it’s easy to color-match to your brand and drop over any content. A fast, stylish way to remind viewers to interact and keep your channel growing.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us