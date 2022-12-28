YouTube Minimal Callouts - 1

Drive engagement with a sleek, transparent call-out overlay. This minimal, flat-design CTA features a rounded capsule button, clear iconography, and a click interaction that instantly draws attention. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage. Ideal for creators who want a quick, polished reminder to take action without clutter or distraction. Use it as a subtle yet eye-catching engagement nudge in intros, outros, and mid‑roll moments across your content.