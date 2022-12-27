YouTube Minimal Callouts - 4

Drive more channel actions with a clean, minimal callout overlay. This transparent subscribe animation features a bold pill-shaped CTA, a recognizable notification bell, and realistic click interactions. The flat, modern design drops seamlessly over any footage and stays on-brand with easy text and color controls. Perfect for YouTube creators who want a polished reminder to take action at the start, middle, or end of videos. Add it to your edit in seconds and encourage viewers to follow, enable notifications, and never miss new content.