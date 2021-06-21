YouTube Squares

Create a sleek, minimal YouTube logo intro that boosts brand recognition and engagement. Flat geometric tiles showcase like, share, and play icons before revealing your logo and tagline with smooth, polished motion. The streamlined design, limited color palette, and clean typography fit any channel style. Customize logo, colors, and fonts to match your branding and use it as a quick intro or a professional end card. Perfect for creators seeking a modern YouTube identity with simple, effective motion graphics.