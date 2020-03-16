Launch your brand with a punchy glitch logo reveal built on slick HUD visuals, luminous trails, and bold distortion. This energetic intro/outro features a centered logo, an optional tagline, and a dark neon palette ideal for tech, gaming, or digital brands. Easily customize colors, background, flares, and interface accents. Swap fonts, upload your logo, and tailor the tagline in seconds. The seamless 3D camera drift, RGB splits, and rapid glitch passes deliver a modern, high-impact identity that looks polished on any channel.