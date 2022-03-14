Dancing Squares

Bring your music to life with a sleek, audio‑reactive visualizer. A central cover or logo, artist and track info, and a responsive waveform line are framed by glowing geometric squares. Customize spectrum style, frequency focus and colors to match your brand. Smooth, fluid motion and bold neon contrast make it perfect for YouTube uploads, social promos and background visuals during streams. Add your audio, artwork and details, and the animation automatically syncs to your track for a polished, professional look.