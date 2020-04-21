YouTube Cartoon

Give your channel a quick, cute boost with a playful logo animation. This flat, minimalist cartoon design features a friendly character, social chat bubbles (like, share, bell, YouTube) and a clean radial reveal to your logo. Finish with a neat type-on tagline for your URL or message. Ideal for YouTube intros and outros, it’s easy to brand with your colors, logo and font. Smooth, poppy motion and bold icons keep viewers engaged from the first second. Make a charming, professional impression in just a few clicks.