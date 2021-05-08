YouTube Glitch Promo

Kick off your content with an energetic glitch opener that blends bold titles, edgy distortion, and a clean logo reveal. This short promo is ideal for YouTube branding, channel intros, and fast highlight reels. Customize three headline beats, drop in your images, tweak colors, and finish with a sharp logo and tagline end card. The design uses glitch artifacts, RGB split accents, film grain, and letterbox bars for a gritty, modern vibe. Perfect when you need impact in seconds and a memorable brand snapshot.