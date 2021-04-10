YouTube Glitch Opener - Horizontal

Kick off your videos with an energetic glitch opener built around bold, kinetic typography and a punchy logo reveal. This template delivers rapid digital distortions, stacked word walls, and vibrant color shifts that command attention. Swap headlines, logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and export in both horizontal and vertical formats. Ideal for YouTube intros, tech content, gaming channels, and fast-paced promos, it ensures your audience locks in from frame one.